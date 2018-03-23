Georgina Rodriguez has got this whole mom thing down.

The 24-year-old model is in her element in a photo shared to her Instagram account Thursday, featuring boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo‘s kids (the couple’s 4-month-old daughter Alana Martina is not pictured).

Ronaldo’s adorable twins Mateo and Eva Maria, 8 months, are floating along happily in their color-coordinated rafts, while the soccer star’s 7½-year-old son Cristiano Jr. looks up at the camera with a smile.

“El amor se convierte en apetito de inmortalidad,” Rodriguez captioned the moment in her native Spanish, which translates in English to, “Love becomes an appetite for immortality.”

The mother of one has often shared photographs of the couple and their children at home, hanging out in the pool and both indoors and outdoors together in varying groups.

In February, Rodriguez posted a two-snap gallery of herself with Alana, Eva Maria and Mateo. In the first photo, everyone is posed fairly traditionally, while they are hilariously sprawled out on the floor in the second.

“Expectativa vs Realidad hahaha 🤣Feliz fin de semana… Mucha paz y amor para todos ✨💕,” she captioned the cute post, which translates to, “Expectations vs. reality … Happy weekend. Much peace and love for all.”

While pregnant with Alana in August, Rodriguez opened up to Spanish-language magazine ¡Hola! about her family values, posing for a stunning maternity shoot.

“I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” the model shared. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”