World, meet Alana Martina!

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s fourth child graced the most recent cover of ¡HOLA! magazine with mom Georgina Rodriguez, the Real Madrid star’s model girlfriend who gave birth to the couple’s first child together on Nov. 12.

“We both chose the name. Cristiano chose Alana and I chose Martina,” Rodriguez, 23, told the magazine, in Spanish. “We decided to give her both names that each of us chose. We thought it was even more special.”

The couple’s daughter is only the latest member in their rapidly expanding brood. She joins big brother Cristiano Jr., 7, and 5-month-old twins Eva Maria and Mateo, born in June via surrogate.

The bustling household has more than enough love to go around — and it starts with the affection Rodriguez and Ronaldo have for each other.

“With Cristiano I have found love. We complement each other very well,” the new mom says. “We have a beautiful relationship. When I have him next to me, I have everything.”

Among the things the duo share is their biggest source of satisfaction in life. “The children are our happiness — we wake up and the first thing we do is hug and kiss them,” Rodriguez says.

Rodriguez has been candid about her affinity for parenthood in the past, sharing photos of herself with Ronaldo’s kids ahead of Alana’s birth and opening up to ¡HOLA! during her pregnancy about how important family is to her.

“I have a feeling of pure love, indescribable with words,” she explains in the new issue. “A mother feels the greatest love that ever existed.”