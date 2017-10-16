Gang’s All Here! Cristiano Ronaldo’s Pregnant Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Shares New Family Photo: ‘I Love Them’

There’s more than enough love to go around in Cristiano Ronaldo‘s growing family!

The Real Madrid player’s pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez posted a sweet new snap to Instagram Monday, showing herself, Ronaldo, his 3-month-old twins and his son Cristiano Jr., 7.

“Sobran las palabras ❤️ Os amo,” the 23-year-old model captioned the photo — which loosely translates to “No words, I love them” —featuring the quintet lounging on a huge, comfy-looking outdoor daybed.

Felices amorosos buenos días ❤️👸🏻👸🏻👸🏻☀️♥️✨ #amor A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio) on Sep 30, 2017 at 2:27am PDT

The gorgeous family of five (soon to be six!) hasn’t been shy about sharing sweet looks into their lives as of late. On Oct. 6, Ronaldo, 32, posted a sunny snap of Rodriguez tending to Cristiano Jr. and the twins — whose names are reportedly Mateo and Eva Maria — while spending some time outdoors.

“Picture of the day ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the soccer pro captioned the candid moment.

The mom-to-be — whom Ronaldo confirmed was pregnant in July, weeks after welcoming his twins via surrogate — posed for an ¡Hola! maternity photoshoot in August, telling the Spanish-language publication that she is “very family oriented” and dedicated to “living a healthy lifestyle.”

“I love kids, nature and animals,” she said. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”