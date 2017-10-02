Cristiano Ronaldo and His Children Pose Together to Pay Tribute to His Late Father: 'You Will Always Be With Us'

Cristiano Ronaldo documented three generations of his family on Instagram over the weekend, paying tribute to his late father while showing off his adorable new twins.

In the photo, the athlete held tight to his 3-month-old son, whose name is reportedly Mateo, while his 7-year-old son Cristiano Jr. snuggled with his new little sister, whose name is reportedly Eva Maria.

The family of four flanked a portrait of Ronaldo’s father, José Dinis Aveiro, who died in 2005. “You will always be with us,” Ronaldo, 32, wrote in Portuguese alongside praying hands and heart emojis.

Estarás sempre connosco. Parabéns, pai. Parabéns, avô.🙏🏽❤️ A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 30, 2017 at 5:20am PDT

Ronaldo welcomed the twins in June via surrogate. Soon after, he confirmed his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez‘s pregnancy. The baby on the way will be the first child for Rodriguez, a 23-year-old model, and the fourth for Ronaldo.

“Yes, very,” the Real Madrid star replied in July when Spanish news outlet El Mundo asked if he was excited about the baby on the way.

Though Ronaldo is notoriously private — he has never confirmed the identity of Cristiano Jr.’s mother — Rodriguez opened up to Spanish-language magazine ¡Hola! in August about the values that matter to her most in life, showing off her growing baby bump in the accompanying photo shoot.

“I’m very family oriented, I love kids, nature and animals,” she shared. “I like to surround myself with those who inspire me to be a better person every day and who have good energy.”