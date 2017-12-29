The Voice Winner Craig Wayne Boyd Welcomes Son Graydon Scott — See His First Photo!

The Boyds are officially outnumbered!

Craig Wayne Boyd and his wife Taylor welcomed their second child together — a son named Graydon Scott Boyd — in Nashville on Thursday, Dec. 28, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Arriving at 10:18 p.m., Graydon, whose name honors Boyd’s great-grandfather, weighs in at 6 lbs., 4 oz. and measures 19 inches long.

Graydon Scott Boyd Courtesy Boyd Family

“Tay, Jax, Kota and I are proud to announce that last night, Graydon Scott was welcomed into our home and hearts,” the singer, who turns 39 Sunday, tells PEOPLE. “The last week of December will forever be a huge week in the Boyd family … #BoydsRus”

The couple’s new baby boy joins big sister Dakota Lynne, 2 on Sunday, and Boyd’s 5-year-old son Jaxon from a previous relationship.

Boyd introduces Dakota and Jaxon to their newborn brother Graydon Courtesy Boyd Family

Boyd and Taylor tied the knot in April 2016, four months after welcoming Dakota. Back in July, The Voice season 7 winner shared a hilarious photo with PEOPLE to announce they were expecting.

“We will soon be #outnumbered #babyboyd,” a sign reads next to the family, while Jaxon holds onto a rope binding the parents-to-be. Meanwhile, Dakota is perched on her dad’s shoulders, and “IT’S A BOY!” can be seen written on a window in blue.

The Boyds' pregnancy announcement Debbie Wallace

At the time, the country singer-songwriter told PEOPLE exclusively, “Taylor and I are thrilled about the arrival of our new #BabyBoyd! We’re so blessed.”

He added jokingly, “I think my son is more excited that it’s not another sister!”