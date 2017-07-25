Craig Wayne Boyd is adding a new Voice to his family!

The country singer-songwriter and his wife Taylor are going to be parents again, a rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

The couple’s baby boy, due in January, will join big sister Dakota Lynne, 18 months, and Boyd’s 5-year-old son Jaxon.

In a hilarious photo Boyd shares with PEOPLE, the soon-to-be family of five is posing next to a sign reading, “We will soon be #outnumbered #babyboyd” — with Jaxon holding onto a rope binding the parents-to-be. Dakota is perched on her dad’s shoulders, while “IT’S A BOY!” can be seen written on a window in blue.

“Taylor and I are thrilled about the arrival of our new #BabyBoyd! We’re so blessed,” The Voice season 7 winner, 38, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “I think my son is more excited that it’s not another sister!”

Adds Boyd, whose new album Top Shelf will be released Oct. 27, “It’ll be a busy fall/winter as we’re also preparing to release new music, so stay tuned.”

RELATED: Craig Wayne Boyd Welcomes Daughter Dakota Lynne

Boyd and his model bride were engaged in August 2015 and married in April 2016, four months after welcoming Dakota.

“It was like love at first sight,” Boyd told PEOPLE of Taylor following the proposal of meeting his now-wife at a 2014 holiday party.

Added the “My Baby’s Got a Smile on Her Face” singer, “I remember first seeing her at the front door and just being taken back by how beautiful she was. I knew then that I had to get to know her.”

RELATED: Craig Wayne Boyd Engaged to Taylor Borland

Following Dakota’s arrival — on her dad’s 37th birthday! — Boyd told PEOPLE, “It was the best birthday present I could have ever received.”

“We are in love already and I am so grateful for our growing family. Dakota is beautiful just like her mom,” he added at the time.