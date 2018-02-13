Coy Bowles is jumping right into being a father of two!

The Zac Brown Band member’s wife Kylie gave birth to their second child, daughter Millie Mercy Bowles, on Monday, Feb. 12, in Atlanta, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby girl was born at 4:26 a.m., measuring 19¾ inches long and weighing in at 8 lbs. even. She joins the couple’s daughter Hattie, 15 months.

“We are so excited about this lil’ lady Millie joining our family!” says Bowles. “Hattie will be an awesome older sister and nothing makes our hearts grow as a family [more than] to know that we’ll have another set of feet running around our home.”

Millie’s name is a family one, chosen in honor of Bowles’ grandmother and great aunt. His grandmother Millie also inspired his upcoming children’s book Behind the Little Red Door; she had a secret play room for her grandchildren behind a little red door.

Coy and Kylie Bowles with daughter Hattie

“Kylie and I are also so very pleased that we can continue and celebrate the tradition of our family name Millie,” adds the 38-year-old musician.

Bowles’ rep confirmed Kylie’s pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in November, with the guitar, organ and piano player raving that “the whole family is super excited” about the new baby.

“You think you have the most amazing life by having your dreams come true as a musician and marrying the woman of your dreams,” he said. “But then you add a lil’ baby girl, our daughter Hattie Bowles, to the mix, and it’s like you’ve never really lived and loved until she was here. I can’t wait to have it happen again with baby girl No. 2.”

As if being a dad to two under 2 isn’t full of enough activity, Zac Brown Band recently wrapped their 43-date Welcome Home Tour, while Bowles is preparing to release Behind the Little Red Door, a story encouraging creativity that he’s publishing in partnership with Bright from the Start: Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning.

Eighty-four thousand copies of the new book — which will be available for purchase on Bowles’ website May 1 — will be given out in school districts across the state of Georgia.

“Knowing that my kids will be going to school in Georgia makes the picture book that I’m doing for the 25th birthday celebration of this amazing Pre-K program so special and rewarding,” Bowles told PEOPLE in November.