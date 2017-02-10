Cousin Time! Penelope Disick Hugs Dream Kardashian in Sweet Snap as She Turns 3 Months Old

Dream Kardashian turns three months old today and to celebrate, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s baby girl received some love from some very special family members.

On Thursday, the infant girl spent time with cousins Penelope Disick, 4, and Saint West, 1 — as well as their moms, Dream’s aunts Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West.

The family affair was captured in a series of photos and videos on Rob, Kim, and Kourtney’s respective Snapchat accounts.

One picture shared by Rob showed Penelope giving her cousin Dream a sweet hug.

“The cutest cats in town,” Kim said — in a video of the moment, filmed with Snapchat’s cat filter placed over it.

Dream’s aunt Khloé Kardashian and great grandmother Mary Jo Campbell were there too. The get-together happened before Khloé celebrated her divorce name change with a driver’s license-lookalike cake.

“I’m in love,” Kourtney captioned a video of her holding her niece — who wore a pink flower-printed onesie.

Dream was last seen with her aunts on Jan. 24, when Rob paid a visit to mom Kris Jenner‘s house — where Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and sister Kylie Jenner were there (in matching burgundy outfits).

“[Dream] is the best and I love her so much and I thank God every day for her cuz she is the best and she is my best friend,” Rob, 29, gushed on Jan. 10.

“I wanted a boy so bad and now that I got my girl, I am so thankful and happy for her and wouldn’t want it any other way!” he added. “I love her so much.”