Courteney Cox Reveals She Would Have a Baby at 53 and Admits 'Fillers Are Not My Friend'

Courteney Cox is getting candid.

In a new cover interview with NewBeauty magazine, the former Friends star opened up about everything from her outlook on life, beauty regrets and her openness to having a baby with partner Johnny McDaid.

“I would love to have a baby now,” said Cox, 53, who is mom to daughter Coco, 13, with ex-husband David Arquette. “I would. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”

“I mean, I could carry someone else’s egg,” she said. “I may be one of the older people doing it, but I would love to, with Johnny that is.”

The actress also had no problem confessing that aging in the spotlight isn’t easy.

“I think getting older is just hard in general,” she said. “I feel like I’m 34, so the thought that I’m not just doesn’t seem natural.”

“I don’t get it. I feel better than I’ve ever felt in my entire life. I take much better care of myself now,” Cox continued. “But Hollywood — this business — makes it harder.”

“I grew up thinking that appearance was the most important thing,” she added. “That’s kind of sad because it got me in trouble. I was trying so hard to keep up, and I actually made things worse.”

So how exactly was she trying to “keep up” with her appearance?

“Well, what would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, ‘You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there,’ ” she explained.

And according to Cox, it’s a domino effect: “The next thing you know, you’re layered and layered and layered.”

“You have no idea because it’s gradual until you go, ‘Oh s—, this doesn’t look right,’ ” she said. “And it’s worse in pictures than in real life.”

Now, Cox said she’s had all her fillers dissolved.

“I’m as natural as I can be,” she said. “I feel better because I look like myself. I think that I now look more like the person that I was. I hope I do.”

“Things are going to change,” Cox continued. “Everything’s going to drop. I was trying to make it not drop, but that made me look fake. You need movement in your face, especially if you have thin skin like I do.”

“Those aren’t wrinkles — they’re smile lines,” she added. “I’ve had to learn to embrace movement and realize that fillers are not my friend.”

And it doesn’t hurt that McDaid, 40, is supportive as ever.

“He’s younger than me, and with any other guy that would be the hardest thing in the world, but looks are not that important to him or his family,” she said. “External beauty isn’t even on his radar. I used to worry about the age difference, but I don’t think it matters. He appreciates beauty, but it’s deeper than that.”

So what’s her teenage daughter’s perspective on beauty? According to the actress, “Coco loves makeup and she expresses herself through it.”

“One of her favorite shows is RuPaul’s Drag Race,” revealed Cox. “She thinks it’s beautiful artistry and she’s really good at it.”

“Luckily at school she can only wear mascara, but on the weekends you would think she’s going out to a rager at 2 a.m. — eyeliner, mascara, highlighter on her cheeks,” she said. “I know some people think I should rein her in with the makeup, but it’s a form of self-expression. As long as she’s not sexualizing herself, it’s really just what makes her feel good.”

“Sometimes I do wish her shorts were longer — I’m not going to lie,” she added. “But I want to keep an open relationship with her. I care more about what she’s watching than what she’s putting on her face.”

And as for Cox, while she admits confidence “comes and goes,” she’s found ways to be at peace with herself.

“I just live more honestly,” she said. “I’m much more authentic to who I am.”