Connie Britton Isn't Ruling Out Expanding Her Family: I'm 'Open to Anything That Happens'

January 09, 2018 01:10 PM

For Connie Britton, it’s “never say never” for adding to her family.

During the TCA’s Winter 2018 Press Tour on Thursday in Pasadena, California, the actress told reporters that while she’s living in the moment for now, her 6½-year-old son Yoby might not be her only child forever.

“I’m always open to anything that happens, but right now, I’m just enjoying what I have,” said Britton, 50, who currently stars in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk‘s new Fox drama 9-1-1.

“This year – it’s a big transition,” adds the Nashville alum. “I’m excited about doing the show. I just want to spend as much time as I can with my son because he’s at a really fun age.”

Britton, who adopted Yoby from Ethiopia in 2011, tells PEOPLE her son was a joy to watch over the recent holiday season, really getting into the “magical” elements of Christmas.

“We just had Christmas — a 6-year-old at Christmas time,” she says. “I realized every day, it’s the most magical time for a kid. He was into every element of the magic.”

Continues the actress, “I just wanted to bottle it up and keep it. I think that it will continue this year, so I want to enjoy every moment of that.”

Britton is a big supporter of the Time’s Up movement, having worn black to Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards, and points out that it’s a much bigger issue than just inside the world of show business.

“My hope is that we get to a place with this movement where it’s not just about Hollywood, its really about women and men understanding each other better and letting us come and empowering women for everybody,” she explains.

9-1-1 airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST/8 p.m. CST on Fox.

  • Reporting by CHRISTINA DUGAN

