Cody Garbrandt is a dad!

The 26-year-old former UFC Bantamweight Champion and his wife Danny welcomed their first child, son Kai Fisher Garbrandt, on Monday, March 12, they revealed on Instagram.

A rep for Garbrandt tells PEOPLE exclusively that the baby boy weighed 6 lbs., 3 oz., at birth, and measured 19¼ inches long, sharing two exclusive snaps — including one of the new family of three taken shortly after Kai’s birth.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Cody Garbrandt, wife Danny and son Kai Courtesy Cody Garbrandt

Kai Garbrandt Courtesy Cody Garbrandt

RELATED: UFC Champion Conor McGregor Welcomes Son Conor Jack

Garbrandt — author of the upcoming memoir The Pact: A UFC Champion, a Boy with Cancer, and Their Promise to Win the Ultimate Battle — and Danny tied the knot in July, announcing in October that their family would be expanding.

“My wife and I are excited to announce that we’re expecting the biggest blessing of our lives!!” the then-dad-to-be captioned a snap of the couple holding a strip of ultrasound photos. “Can’t wait to start this next chapter with you @pimsanguan 🤰🏻❤🙏🏽#TheGarbrandts #MyMotivation”

RELATED: Robbie E Welcomes Twin Sons Carter Stone and Cash Steven — See Their First Photo!

The spouses revealed they were expecting a son shortly after, sharing a video of themselves popping a balloon containing blue confetti.

Both Garbrandt and his wife thought the baby would be a girl, with Danny admitting in a sweet video montage from their gender reveal party, “I’ll be really surprised if it’s a boy.”

Garbrandt’s book The Pact comes out May 8, and is available for pre-order now on amazon.com.