His big debut!

Model Coco Rocha is a mom for the second time after welcoming a son on Friday, April 20, she announced the same day on Instagram.

“My baby boy, Iver Eames Conran. 7 lbs. 10oz of pure wonder,” Rocha captioned a photo series of the two taken shortly after the birth.

Rocha, 29, and her husband James Conran are already parents to 3-year-old daughter Ioni James.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Coco Rocha/Instagram

RELATED: Coco Rocha Reveals She’s Expecting a Son — While Walking the Runway!

On Friday morning, Rocha took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in her hospital bed cradling her bump while looking out the window.

“Here we go …” she wrote alongside the image.

The weeks leading up to Iver’s birth were full of fun times for the whole family. In early April, Rocha was showered with love during a tuxedo-themed baby bash, complete with black and gold decorations and even a cake for the soon-to-be big sister.

“Party time!! 🎉 #BabyConran2 meets his amazing big sister in the next two weeks!!” Rocha captioned an Instagram photo gallery from the event, including one adorable snap of Ioni kissing her mama’s belly.

RELATED: Coco Rocha Celebrates Son on the Way with Sweet Baby Shower

Rocha’s close friend Christian Siriano hosted a surprise shower for the mom-to-be in late March, which was featured in a sweet video posted to her Instagram at the time.

Rocha announced her second pregnancy in December, revealing the following month alongside a clip of herself and Ioni walking the runway at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris that the baby on the way would be a boy.