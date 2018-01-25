Ioni James is getting a little brother!

Supermodel Coco Rocha shared the news that her second child on the way will be a boy in a too-cute clip of herself and her 2½-year-old daughter walking the runway in matching ensembles at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris.

“Carrying my son in my belly with my daughter @ioniconran by my side, I will never forget this day!” wrote Rocha, 29, alongside the memorable post.

For the event, the mother-daughter duo were decked out in sparkly silver wrap garments featuring a black heart on the chest, sporting elaborate spiral hairdos.

“Thank you @jpgaultierofficial for another unforgettable moment on the runway, my heart is so full. 💕” added the second-time mom-to-be.

Coco Rocha and daughter Ioni walk the runway in Paris for Jean Paul Gaultier Francois Mori/AP/Shutterstock

Coco Rocha and daughter Ioni walk the runway in Paris for Jean Paul Gaultier Peter White/Getty

Rocha announced she is expecting her second child with husband James Conran on social media in early December, via a cute video featuring soon-to-be big sister Ioni.

“Your attention please! @ioniconran has a very important announcement to make!! #babyconran2,” the expectant fashionista captioned the footage, in which Ioni happily yells, “There’s a baby in Mommy’s tummy!”

And although little Ioni hasn’t even hit her 3rd birthday yet, she’s already a seasoned pro in the modeling world. The adorable youngster joined her mom to star in a May campaign for Gap.

In July, she made her runway debut in Paris at a Bonpoint fashion show, modeling chic kids’ garb with beautiful white flowers in her hair.