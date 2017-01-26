She Got It From Her Mama! Coco Rocha’s 22-Month-Old Daughter Attends Paris Fashion Show Alongside Alessandra Ambrosio

When fashion runs in the family, it’s only proper that you attend your first Paris fashion show before you turn 2.

Such was the case for Coco Rocha‘s daughter Ioni James, 22 months Saturday, who accompanied her mother at Wednesday’s Bonpoint Fall/Winter 2017 children’s fashion show.

The mother-daughter duo sat in the front row alongside Rocha’s fellow model Alessandra Ambrosio. Ioni was dressed from head to toe in the brand of the hour, sporting a plaid coat, a wide-brimmed hat, black leggings and black boots.

“Taking @ioniconran to her very first Paris fashion show!” the Canadian model, 28, captioned a glamorous shot of herself and Ioni hanging out before the show. “Thanks @Bonpoint for having us! #BonpointFW17.”

Taking @ioniconran to her very first Paris fashion show! Thanks @Bonpoint for having us! #BonpointFW17 A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Seriously though, how cute is my sweet bébé!?! #BonpointFW17 A photo posted by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:02am PST

The show took place in the Galerie de la Minéralogie at the Jardin des Plantes. And the gorgeous surroundings weren’t lost on the mother of one, who used the opportunity to capture a sweet moment between herself and her daughter.

“BISOUS!!!” — “kisses,” in English — read the caption on Ioni’s Instagram account next to a photo of the pair taking in the gardens, sharing a cute smooch.

Ready for my first Paris fashion show! @bonpoint A photo posted by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:16am PST

BISOUS!!! 🇫🇷 A photo posted by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on Jan 25, 2017 at 10:19am PST

Though she’s not even 2 years old yet, Ioni’s penchant for fashion has been with her for a while. In November, Rocha told PEOPLE that her daughter was already getting into her clothes and accessories.

“She loves going to my closet and taking everything out,” said the model, who shares parenting duties with husband James Conran. “She was trying on all my toques, she wears all of my beanies!”