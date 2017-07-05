Runway Debut! Coco Rocha’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Ioni Walks in Her First Fashion Show in Paris

Ioni James is already a star on the runway.

The daughter of Coco Rocha returned to Paris this week alongside her mom to attend a Bonpoint fashion show once more — but this time as a model herself.

Decked out in a white ensemble complete with matching flower crown adorned with baby’s breath, the 2-year-old proved she was following quite literally in her mom’s fashionable footsteps.

“Flowers in her hair 🌺 ♥️ My beautiful baby girl backstage at @bonpoint‘s ethereal garden show #BonpointSS18,” Rocha, 28, captioned an Instagram photo of Ioni ready for her catwalk debut.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Mommy isn't the only one getting ready backstage at a fashion show today! @bonpoint #bonpointSS18 A post shared by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on Jul 5, 2017 at 9:04am PDT

Stomping around Paris with this one. ☝️ A post shared by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Jul 4, 2017 at 11:05am PDT

RELATED: Coco Rocha Says Daughter Ioni Will Likely Be “Some Sort of Scientist” – Not a Model

Ioni’s Bonpoint debut isn’t her first exposure to the children’s wear brand. In January, the pair attended its Fall/Winter 2017 children’s fashion show, where the little girl wore a plaid coat, a wide-brimmed hat, black leggings and black boots all by Bonpoint.

“Taking @ioniconran to her very first Paris fashion show!” Rocha captioned a glamorous shot of herself and Ioni hanging out in January.

Flowers in her hair 🌺 ♥️ My beautiful baby girl backstage at @bonpoint's ethereal garden show #BonpointSS18 A post shared by Coco Rocha (@cocorocha) on Jul 5, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Back in Paris for couture fashion week… A post shared by Ioni James Conran (@ioniconran) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:15am PDT

FROM PEN: Christie Brinkley’s Daughter Sailor on Following in Her Mother’s Footsteps

RELATED: She Got It From Her Mama! Coco Rocha’s 22-Month-Old Daughter Attends Paris Fashion Show Alongside Alessandra Ambrosio

Though Ioni’s interests are clearly fashion-oriented, her mom didn’t always think it would be that way. In February 2016, Rocha told PEOPLE “I don’t think so” when asked if her daughter would become a model someday.

“You never want to do what your mom does,” explained the working mom of one. “I keep saying she’s gonna be some sort of scientist. Something crazy where I just couldn’t help her in her maths or reading skills.”