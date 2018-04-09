In just two weeks, Coco Rocha will be a mom of two!

The 29-year-old Canadian supermodel was glowing over the weekend at a stunning baby shower held in honor of her son on the way, featuring black-and-gold decorations and a four-tier tuxedo-themed cake.

One guest who got her very own cake? Rocha and husband James Conran‘s 3-year-old daughter Ioni James, whose personalized white confection was decorated with flowers and a gold crisscross pattern, topped with a silver crown and finished off with a sweet message reading, “Big Sister Ioni.”

“Party time!! 🎉 #BabyConran2 meets his amazing big sister in the next two weeks!!” Rocha captioned an Instagram photo gallery from the event, including one adorable snap of Ioni kissing her mama’s belly.

Coco Rocha/Instagram

Ioni James Conran/Instagram

Coco Rocha/Instagram

Ioni James Conran/Instagram

A second gallery shared to Ioni’s Instagram account included a few more photographs, along with the caption, “Baby Brudder baby shower part 2!! Thanks to Aunty Rachel and Joelene for making it extra special. I loved my little cake!”

The model’s first shower was held at the end of March — and it was a total surprise, thanks to Rocha’s close pal Christian Siriano.

“It’s not easy to pull one over on me, but my friend @CSiriano surprised me with a beautiful baby shower this weekend,” Rocha captioned a video from the event, which was full of goodies like custom decorated cookies and white-chocolate-covered strawberries. “This was such a special treat for me and #BabyConran2!”

Coco Rocha/Instagram

Coco Rocha/Instagram

Ioni James Conran/Instagram

Rocha announced her second pregnancy in December, revealing the following month alongside a clip of herself and Ioni walking the runway at a Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris that the baby on the way is a boy.

In February, the mom-to-be told PEOPLE Ioni “really gets” the concept of becoming a big sister and “seems to absolutely love the idea” of it all.

“It almost sounds like we’re not going to have any time with the new baby because she’s going to feed it and she’s going to teach him how to dance and runway,” joked Rocha of her daughter. “That’s one that’s actually funny. She thinks that she’s pretty much going to be the mama, so I’m all for it.”