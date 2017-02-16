Baby’s First Runway! Coco and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel Joins Fellow Celeb Kids As They Strut Their Stuff During NYFW

She gets it from her mama!

On Wednesday, Rookie USA’s show for New York Fashion Week featured a slew of famous young faces including 14-month-old Chanel Nicole, who made her big runway debut alongside her famous parents Ice-T and Coco Austin (without her heels).

“Runway pic from yesterdays Nike/Jordan Fashion Show,” Austin, 37, captioned one of her snaps.

“Chanel was in a daze (not amuzed) but managed to wave to the crowd. First time ever I’m on the catwalk with out heels..I’m clumsy in flats but actually I was wearing sneaker wedges but its still weird)..lol.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

RELATED VIDEO: Coco Austin Reveals the Last Date Night She Had With Ice-T and Baby Chanel

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s daughters — Gabriella, Audriana and Milania — participated in the show, too.

“Milania working the runway,” the proud mom captioned an Instagram clip.

Milania working the runway @rookie_usa #converse #fashionweek #11 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:21am PST

Blowing kisses 😘 #rookieusa #levis #fashionweek A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Feb 16, 2017 at 5:14am PST

Also in attendance was Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 37, who came to watch her and Joe‘s children Antonia, Gino and Joey walk the runway.

“Here he is!! Joe Cool!!!” Gorga captioned a video of Joe rocking a red coat, two-toned pants and a baseball cap.

My Minnie me⭐️💛 A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:15pm PST

Here he is!! Joe Cool!!!❤❤ A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

The housewives weren’t the only New Jersey ladies with kids participating in the fashion show.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were there to support their daughters — Giovanna Marie, 2, and Meilani Alexandra, 2½, respectively — who, although young, were adorable and completed the walk with ease.

“We didn’t sit in the audience because our daughter wanted us by her side … until it was show time,” Farley, 30 — whose 9-month-old son Greyson Valor was also in attendance but didn’t participate — captioned a pre-show Instagram video.

“She loved her walking partner jagger. They owned it and I cried for an hour. So freaking proud of this girl.”

SISSY DID IT GUYS! Thank you so much #rookieusa @rookie_usa she's officially a diva now 😫 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:03pm PST

Among the star-studded guests — there were a lot of them — were America’s Next Top Model alum Nigel Barker with his wife Christen and their kids Jack and Jasmine, as well as Tiki Barber with daughter Brooklyn.

Kevin Jonas also took daughter Alena Rose, 3, out for a big milestone.

“Alena’s first fashion show,” the musician, 39, captioned an adorable Instagram shot, adding the hashtag “#daddydate.”