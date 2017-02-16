People

New York Fashion Week

Baby’s First Runway! Coco and Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel Joins Fellow Celeb Kids As They Strut Their Stuff During NYFW

By @brrriitttnnii

Posted on

Courtesy Rookie USA

She gets it from her mama!

On Wednesday, Rookie USA’s show for New York Fashion Week featured a slew of famous young faces including 14-month-old Chanel Nicole, who made her big runway debut alongside her famous parents Ice-T and Coco Austin (without her heels).

“Runway pic from yesterdays Nike/Jordan Fashion Show,” Austin, 37, captioned one of her snaps.

“Chanel was in a daze (not amuzed) but managed to wave to the crowd. First time ever I’m on the catwalk with out heels..I’m clumsy in flats but actually I was wearing sneaker wedges but its still weird)..lol.”

Bennett Raglin/Getty
Michael Loccisano/Getty
Courtesy Rookie USA
Courtesy Rookie USA

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s daughters — Gabriella, Audriana and Milania — participated in the show, too.

“Milania working the runway,” the proud mom captioned an Instagram clip.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty
Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Milania working the runway @rookie_usa #converse #fashionweek #11

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

Fernanda Calfat/Getty
Fernanda Calfat/Getty

Blowing kisses 😘 #rookieusa #levis #fashionweek

A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Also in attendance was Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, 37, who came to watch her and Joe‘s children Antonia, Gino and Joey walk the runway.

“Here he is!! Joe Cool!!!” Gorga captioned a video of Joe rocking a red coat, two-toned pants and a baseball cap.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock

My Minnie me⭐️💛

A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on

Here he is!! Joe Cool!!!❤❤

A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on

The housewives weren’t the only New Jersey ladies with kids participating in the fashion show.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Jenni “JWoww” Farley were there to support their daughters — Giovanna Marie, 2, and Meilani Alexandra, 2½, respectively — who, although young, were adorable and completed the walk with ease.

“We didn’t sit in the audience because our daughter wanted us by her side … until it was show time,” Farley, 30 — whose 9-month-old son Greyson Valor was also in attendance but didn’t participate — captioned a pre-show Instagram video.

“She loved her walking partner jagger. They owned it and I cried for an hour. So freaking proud of this girl.”

Dan and Corina Lecca

SISSY DID IT GUYS! Thank you so much #rookieusa @rookie_usa she's officially a diva now 😫

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

Courtesy Rookie
Marcus Owen/startraks
Jackie Brown / Splash News

Among the star-studded guests — there were a lot of them — were America’s Next Top Model alum Nigel Barker with his wife Christen and their kids Jack and Jasmine, as well as Tiki Barber with daughter Brooklyn.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty
Fernanda Calfat/Getty
Marcus Owen/startraks
Startraks

Kevin Jonas also took daughter Alena Rose, 3, out for a big milestone.

“Alena’s first fashion show,” the musician, 39, captioned an adorable Instagram shot, adding the hashtag “#daddydate.”