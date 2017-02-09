Coco Austin Says She’s Become ‘More Mature’ Since Daughter Chanel Was Born: ‘Now I Do Care What People Think’

Coco Austin knows she has given off a bit of a “wild” vibe in her past. But now that she’s a mom, she sees herself in a completely different light.

“I think I’m a better person,” the former Ice Loves Coco star, 37, tells PEOPLE Now of how she has grown since she gave birth to daughter Chanel Nicole, 14 months.

She adds, “It’s weird because I feel like a totally different Coco — a more mature Coco.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Along with having a fresh new outlook on the person she has become in light of her mini-me daughter, the wife of Ice T is hoping that as she has evolved, others’ opinions of her have followed suit.

“[Before] I was kind of wild and crazy and didn’t really care about what people think,” she continues.

“Now I do care what people think, and I want them to think of me as a better person, not the wild Coco. I want them to see me as the mother Coco, and that I’m a good person at heart.”

Cruising around in my Valentines Romper from @sweet_peekaboo was playing silently under the table not bugging no one then mom had to find me A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Feb 6, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Cheesin is what I do! Barbie onesie by- @cocoandrobbie A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:49pm PST

RELATED VIDEO: Coco Austin Reveals Her Thoughts on Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Announcement

Austin reveals that between herself and her husband, she is more likely to pamper Chanel, be the stricter parent and change her baby girl’s diapers.

But one thing neither she nor Ice T do is indulge in “baby talk” with their daughter.

“We talk to her like adults,” Austin says. “We don’t do that baby talk.”