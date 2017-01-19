‘Beach Babes’: Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Sport Matching Mommy and Me Swimsuits (Again!)

Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel Nicole are unstoppable in their matching attire.

The mother-daughter duo hit the beach in Miami Tuesday, decked out in adorable coordinating red and navy blue swimsuits.

The model, 37, wore a bikini with a red top and blue-and-white polka-dot bottoms. Little Chanel, 13 months, sported a RuffleButts two-piece with a matching wide-brimmed baby hat, complete with red bows on both her suit and hat.

“Beach babes..lol. Kisses to our followers,” Austin captioned an oceanside snap of herself and Chanel — likely taken by Austin’s husband Ice T, who was also in attendance for the day of family fun.

Beach babes..lol Kisses to our followers A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 17, 2017 at 6:39pm PST

Ice T was more than a potential photographer, though. The actor and hip-hop artist, 58, got a cute snap in with his baby girl too.

In a photo posted to Chanel’s Instagram account, the tot and her dad enjoyed some time in the shade while Chanel sported red heart-shaped sunglasses.

“What? I’m just chilling with dad on this fine beach day! #familyvacation,” read the caption on the snap, in which Ice T is all smiles in a Dodgers baseball cap and pair of black sunglasses.

What? I'm just chilling with dad on this fine beach day! #familyvacation My swimsuit by @rufflebutts A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:00am PST

Austin and Chanel have a history of coordinating their ensembles for every occasion.

On Monday, the proud mother of one shared multiple photos of herself and her baby girl in another matching bikini set — this time in black and blue colors, by Fede Swimwear.

“Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida. Its 30 degrees back home,” she wrote next to an adorable twinning snap of herself and Chanel enjoying a dip in the pool.