Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Spent Bahamas Getaway Twinning in Matching Mermaid Swimsuits

Coco Austin and Chanel Nicole are welcoming spring break a little early.

The super cute mother-daughter duo did what they do best while on a recent Bahamas vacation, sporting matching swimsuits as they soaked up the sun poolside.

In one photo set shared to Austin’s Instagram account (also featuring Chanel’s dad Ice-T), the 2-year-old and her mama, 38, wear purple-and-green two-pieces by Sugardollz, whose bottoms have a pattern resembling mermaid fins.

“Striking more poses on our 3rd day in Bahamas!” the model and television personality captioned the post. “Chanel went rockin our mermaid suits.”

A second photo gallery saw little Chanel hamming it up hardcore for the camera, planting kisses on her mom as the twosome wore swimsuits by Cali Love Shop that featured navy blue bottoms and red-and-white striped halter tops.

“Having the time of our lives down in Bahamas! Spent the day at a bungalow at poolside,” wrote Austin. “Chanel was turnt up! Life of the party … My friends that came are having a blast too!”

Chanel’s comfort in front of the camera is no surprise. In December, Austin told PEOPLE her daughter will likely go into the family business of entertainment, considering her outspoken and “sassy” personality.

“She’s definitely a performer, which I was a little worried about because I don’t really want her to be a performer,” Austin admitted. “That’s how her parents are. I think she’s going to, naturally.”

“I was trying to push against that a little bit. Maybe [encourage her] to be a rocket scientist. I don’t know, something I’m not. But it seems like she’s going in my direction,” she added.