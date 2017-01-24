Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel ‘Did Miami’ – in Matching Swimsuits, Of Course

Another day, another matching swimsuit for Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel Nicole.

In her latest swimsuit shot, the 37-year-old uploaded a photo of herself and her 13-month-old daughter lounging on beach chairs wearing matching monokinis by Sugar Dollz.

“Behind on posting my pics …. My bestie and did Miami! Matching monokinis and everything,” the model captioned the Instagram photo.

Little Chanel sported a wide smile as she lounged on the chair. And Austin is shown reaching over to the little girl with a smile of her own.

"I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place🌴 Chanel loves to way hi!🖐"

The photo seems to be from Austin and Chanel’s recent trip to the Florida city. The new mom uploaded another photo of the mother-daughter duo in their monokinis — now with the pair posing in front of sparkling blue water.

“I would live in a swimsuit if I lived near a tropical place,” Austin captioned the shot of the baby waving. “Chanel loves to way (sic) hi.”

Austin and Chanel are no strangers to matching ensembles, and their Miami trip provided fans with a slew of adorable twinning shots.

On Monday, the Austin shared multiple photos of herself and her little girl in another matching bikini ensemble — this time, black and blue sets by Fede Swimwear.

“Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida. Its 30 degrees back home,” she wrote next to the photo of herself and Chanel enjoying a dip in the pool.