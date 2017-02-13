Coco Austin Wants Daughter Chanel to ‘Invent a Planet’: ‘I Want Her to Do Something Mom Could Never Do’

Coco Austin‘s daughter Chanel Nicole is her mini-me in that she accompanies her mother everywhere and even sports matching attire much of the time.

But when it comes to her career trajectory, the television personality, model and social-media pro admits she wants a different path for her 14-month-old little girl.

“I want her to be a rocket scientist,” Austin, 37, tells PEOPLE. “I want her to invent a planet or something like that. I want her to do something that Mom could never do.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Between her expressions that mimic her mom’s or dad Ice T, Austin says Chanel is always keeping her giggling.

“Chanel makes me laugh every single day. She’s like a little comedian, she does weird faces,” the Ice Loves Coco alum explains. “She’s probably had 50 different looks going on.”

“And she sits there and makes me laugh,” Austin continues. “She’s like a 30-year-old in a little 1-year-old body. It’s weird — it’s like she’s been here before.”

RELATED VIDEO: #IceOrCoco? Coco Austin Answers Our Burning Parenting Questions!

Austin admits it’s difficult to squeeze in fitness sessions because she feels “so guilty” leaving her daughter to go to the gym, so the yoga fan improvises with what she has at home.

“I’m trying to get over [the guilt], but I don’t know,” she confesses. “I go at least once a week now, but it’s so hard. I’m not feeling it. I’d just much rather do stuff in the kitchen to stay [in shape], instead of going to the gym.”