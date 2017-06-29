Coco Austin Strikes ‘Goddess Pose’ (with the Help of Her Lookalike Sister!) During Mommy-Daughter Yoga

From swim trips to yoga sessions, Coco Austin does nearly everything with her mini-me Chanel Nicole.

The inseparable mommy-daughter duo recently welcomed Austin’s yoga-instructor sister, Kristy — and dominated one particular move called the “goddess pose.”

“Yeah!! I love when I’m involved in momma’s and teta’s yoga sessions,” the reality star, 38, wrote alongside a photo of the pose on her 19-month-old baby girl’s Instagram page.

On her own account, Austin captioned a similar snap, “What do u think of this pose? Its called the goddess pose.. My sister is an amazing yoga instructor.. U should work with her someday if u ever get a chance..”

In the sweet pair of shots, Austin’s sister served as an anchor for the model and her daughter as Austin balanced with her legs wrapped around her sister’s. Meanwhile, Chanel sat perched on her mother’s hip.

Austin and baby Chanel seem to be very into yoga lately. Earlier this week, Austin uploaded a photo of herself and her daughter (wearing matching swimsuits, natch) both striking a yoga pose — one Chanel picked out all on her own.

“Omg! I asked Chanel, ‘Show me a yoga pose’ and she held her leg out all on her own,” Austin wrote alongside a photo of herself and Chanel holding out their legs. “She’s learning quick #stretching twinsies.”

Ever the doting mother, Austin has been open about her closeness to little Chanel. She revealed in March that she was still breastfeeding her and husband Ice T‘s then-15-month-old daughter.

“The main question I get from women is if I still breastfeed and the answer is yes,” Austin said in a clip. “She’s 15 months and still going strong.”