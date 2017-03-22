Coco Austin Reveals 15-Month-Old Daughter Chanel Is Still Breastfeeding: ‘Going Strong’

Coco Austin and her daughter Chanel Nicole are still milk buddies!

The 38-year-old revealed in a recent Snapchat that she is still breastfeeding her little girl, who was born in November 2015.

“The main question I get from women is if I still breastfeed and the answer is yes,” Austin said in the clip. “She’s 15 months and still going strong.”

Recently on Snapchat….. My favorite time of the day is nap time! I love watching @babychanelnicole (Snapchat- "Coco") A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 21, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

She posted a series of videos, showing herself alongside a snoozing Chanel. “Every day I can’t wait for nap time because all of these snuggles and the love,” Austin said.

This isn’t the first time the reality star, who is married to rap legend Ice T, has spoken about breastfeeding.

“I’m kind of obsessed with [breastfeeding],” she told E! News last year. “[Chanel] is 6 months now, but for a good five months, she was great at breastfeeding.”

A lot of u been asking to see a Coco baby pic next to Chanel….so here it is…The left pic is me and the 2 on the right are Chanel…See any similarities? 🍼🍼🍼🍼 A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Mar 19, 2017 at 12:22pm PDT

Austin revealed that Chanel “wants the bottle more,” a fact that the devoted mother said “hurt my feelings.”

“I’m doing whatever I can because now, she’s growing, so she needs more milk … so I have to go from breastfeeding to formula, breastfeeding to formula, but I wish she would want a little more of me.”