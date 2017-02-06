Coco Austin Says Her Mini-Me Chanel Is ‘Starting to Become a Shoe Freak’: She Has ‘About 100 Pairs of Shoes’

Coco Austin‘s Instagram feed — and that of her daughter Chanel Nicole, 14 months — is full of photos of the mother-daughter duo in coordinating ensembles.

But the social-media-savvy actress and model, 37, admits that finding matching outfits for herself and her baby girl is not as straightforward as it may look when they’re in front of the camera.

“I’ll find a cute little outfit [for Chanel] and I’ll go shopping on the internet to find [something that matches],” Austin tells PEOPLE Now.

Of the pair’s black, white and red matching ensembles — with Chanel’s featuring a matching bow headband — Austin says, “[These outfits] didn’t come together. I had gotten [Chanel’s outfit] and I found [my outfit] on the internet. I’m an internet shopper.”

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Austin explains that she doesn’t have one go-to shop she orders from, but a few favorites.

“I have two companies — Sugardollz, that’s a main one, that makes [matching] yoga outfits for me, matching swimsuits,” she shares. “There’s a couple cool mommy Instagrams that will make them for me, just custom make them.”

Like her mom, Chanel is a natural in front of the camera, which makes her mom wonder how that comfort will evolve as she grows up.

“When I start doing a little mini photoshoot at home, she starts to liven up. She’s a ham — she’ll pose and move, and I’m like, ‘[If] you’re like that [at 1 year] old, [I wonder] in another year what you’ll be like.”

Mom and I went on People Live today even though it was my nap time & I wanted the boob we still made it work.. Watch it online! A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Feb 3, 2017 at 10:53am PST

While discussing the duo’s new high-heel-emblazoned matching duds from Glam City Doll, Austin confesses that her love for shoes has already begun manifesting in her fashionable daughter.

“She’s now starting to become a shoe freak herself. I think she probably has about 100 pairs of shoes,” the proud mom says. “Matching outfits, we got a good, like, 50-pair set.”

"Watcha talkin bout Willis?" … I got daddy's frown down A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:53pm PST

But the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree on either side. According to Austin, Chanel takes after her dad Ice T with one very specific (and adorable) facial expression.

“This is a new thing,” she says of Chanel’s “mean mug” that resembles her dad’s. “It’s like this thing that Ice has got going — he has this mean look. And she watches him do it, so she imitates him back.”

Austin continues, “And I’m like, ‘No, we don’t like that! We don’t like that!’ ”

Behind on posting my pics…. My bestie and did Miami! Matching monokinis and everything! Swimsuits by- @sugardollz A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:17pm PST

Forgot to post this yesterday… My 1st time on a boat was windy but I was digging it! Matching swimsuits- @sugardollz Headband by- @thevintagecrown A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jan 22, 2017 at 4:36pm PST

Austin admits that when she broke the news about her own pregnancy to her husband the first time, his reaction involved his famed “mean mug” — followed up by an unexpected, albeit funny, request.

“He goes, ‘Take another test,’ ” says the star, who first shared her pregnancy news with the world on the couple’s 2015 talk show Ice and Coco. “And [afterward] he’s like, ‘Damn … damn. Well, I guess everything changes now.’ ”

She adds, “I would do pregnancy over and over again. I love being pregnant.”