Like Mother, Like Daughter! Coco Austin and Baby Chanel Wear Matching Swimsuits on Family Vacation

It seems like the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree!

Coco Austin, 37, shared an adorable snap of herself and her daughter, Chanel Nicole, 1, on Instagram Monday as they basked in the Florida heat while on a family vacation. The two were twinning in matching black and blue swimsuits from Fede Swimwear while having some girls time in the pool.

Chanel and I are sucking up this beautiful weather in Florida.. Its 30 degrees back home A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Ice-T, 58, was nowhere to be seen, but a snap posted to his daughter’s Instagram account hinted he might enter the swimming pool soon.

Mama and I doing our thing…. Maybe tomorrow dad will come in the water.. A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:07pm PST

Coco didn’t seem to mind the absence, posting another photo of the mother-daughter duo and writing, “Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There’s too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her.”

Ok I have to post 1 more pic.. There's too much cuteness going on with this little girl. I have so much fun with her A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:14pm PST

Ice-T and Coco recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday, postponing the celebration for a week after the death of the family’s beloved bulldog Spartacus, A.K.A. “Sparty,” who died from complications related to knee surgery.

The wait seemed definitely worth it — and gave Chanel’s parents time to give their little girl’s first birthday the attention it deserved, complete with Mickey and Minnie Mouse, plenty of the color pink, tons of glitter and multiple costume changes — something Coco and Chanel Nicole have down pat.