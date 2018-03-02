Co-Parenting Confessions: What Celebrity Exes Say About Raising Kids Together Post-Breakup 

AMBER ROSE & WIZ KHALIFA

The former couple, who were married for three years, share son Sebastian, 5. Rose recently shared details of her co-parenting philosophy with PEOPLE. "I have pictures up of me and Wiz in his room so he can always come in and see us being happy together," she revealed. "We try to have family days with him, even though we're not together. Kids want to see their parents together and if you can't be together in a relationship, you've got to come together as friends for you baby.” She added, "I feel like we can be the best of friends but we just can't be in a marriage together. And that's ok, because as long as Bash is happy, and we're able to co-parent, that's the most important thing." According to Rose, she and Khalifa work together to split time with their son without the use of strict planning: "It's not a set schedule. I think the cool thing about me and Wiz is that if I have to do something he'll come grab the baby. We live very close to each other for Sebastian. So I can always call him, his name's Cameron, so I'm like 'Hey Cam, I gotta do something at 4 o'clock you wanna come and get the baby for a little bit and I'll come back and pick him up?' So we really co-parent well. It's not just the weekends, or every other week. He goes back and forth to mommy and daddy's house all the time."