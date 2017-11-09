Troy Gentry made a promise to his daughter Kaylee, and his wife Angie just kept it.

Two months after the Montgomery Gentry singer died in a helicopter crash, widow Angie Gentry and their 15-year-old daughter Kaylee stepped out on to the red carpet to attend the 2017 CMA Awards Wednesday night in his honor.

The mother-daughter pair posed for pictures as they made their way down the carpet, with Angie wearing a plum-colored gown and her mini-me opting for a royal blue number with a white clutch.

It was supposed to be a moment shared with Gentry, who had promised to escort Kaylee to her first awards show this year. Married to Gentry for nearly 20 years, Angie is also a breast cancer survivor, having undergone chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery before being cleared by doctors in 2015.

A devoted family man, Gentry was just 50 when he died following an impromptu helicopter ride ahead of a performance at The Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, New Jersey, leaving behind Angie, Kaylee, his daughter Taylor from a previous relationship, and longtime bandmate Eddie Montgomery.

Gentry was laid to rest after a star-studded memorial at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where Montgomery paid his respects to his singing partner of 30 years, serving as a pallbearer.

In February 2018, Montgomery Gentry’s new album Here’s To You will be released, featuring songs the duo recorded earlier this year.