People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Troy Gentry’s Widow and Daughter Walk the CMAs Red Carpet In His Honor

By @JanineRube

Posted on

Troy Gentry made a promise to his daughter Kaylee, and his wife Angie just kept it.

Two months after the Montgomery Gentry singer died in a helicopter crash, widow Angie Gentry and their 15-year-old daughter Kaylee stepped out on to the red carpet to attend the 2017 CMA Awards Wednesday night in his honor.

The mother-daughter pair posed for pictures as they made their way down the carpet, with Angie wearing a plum-colored gown and her mini-me opting for a royal blue number with a white clutch.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It was supposed to be a moment shared with Gentry, who had promised to escort Kaylee to her first awards show this year. Married to Gentry for nearly 20 years, Angie is also a breast cancer survivor, having undergone chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery before being cleared by doctors in 2015.

A devoted family man, Gentry was just 50 when he died following an impromptu helicopter ride ahead of a performance at The Flying W Airport and Resort in Medford, New Jersey, leaving behind Angie, Kaylee, his daughter Taylor from a previous relationship, and longtime bandmate Eddie Montgomery.

Frederick Breedon IV/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

RELATED VIDEO: Eddie Montgomery Faces the Future in Grief at Troy Gentry’s Memorial

Gentry was laid to rest after a star-studded memorial at The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where Montgomery paid his respects to his singing partner of 30 years, serving as a pallbearer.

In February 2018, Montgomery Gentry’s new album Here’s To You will be released, featuring songs the duo recorded earlier this year.

 