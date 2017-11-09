Country Princesses for a Night! Pink and Daughter Willow Ham It Up on CMA Awards Red Carpet

Pink‘s date for the 2017 CMA Awards? Her 6-year-old little girl, Willow Sage!

The mother-daughter duo‘s glamorous ensembles were outshined only by their dazzling smiles Wednesday night as they posed on the Nashville, Tennesee, event’s red carpet ahead of the show.

For the evening, Pink opted for a long white tiered ruffled gown with a black belt at the waist, while Willow went a little darker in a multi-length navy dress with a glittery bodice — and matching tiara, of course.

Pink, 38, and husband Carey Hart are also parents to son Jameson Moon, 10 months. The pop singer is scheduled to perform at the evening’s ceremony.

The mother of two has been candid about the challenges she has faced in parenthood, including teaching her daughter to appreciate her beauty and individuality — which she channeled in a moving speech she gave while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Out of the blue, she just said, ‘Mama?’ I said, ‘Yeah, babe?’ She goes, ‘I’m the ugliest girl I know,’ ” Pink recalled in September of the exchange between herself and Willow that she spoke of during her speech.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? You’re incredible. I made you, you can’t say that!’ ”

“Actually, I didn’t say anything because I was so speechless and I didn’t want to ‘mom her’ and start preaching to her and not be effective at all, so I just stayed quiet,” she explains. “I said, ‘Why do you think that? Did someone say that to you? What’s happening?’ And she’s like, ‘I just look like a boy with long hair.’ I didn’t know what to say. And I went home, I cried, and I made this Word document.”

The singer is a longtime proponent of celebrating individual beauty and bucking aesthetic stereotypes, adding in September that she “will not” conform to standards that she feels don’t fit her personality.

“I get my feelings hurt all the time,” she admitted. “It doesn’t feel good to hear mean things about yourself, but if you’re human, you’re going to hear it. If you’re past the age of 12, you will, at some point, be heartbroken by someone else. So I’m just trying to make [Willow] more resilient.”

The 51st CMA Awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air live on ABC.