Chris Stapleton’s Wife Morgane Shows Off Her (Twin!) Baby Bump at the CMA Awards

Baby bump alert!

Songwriter Morgane Stapleton — wife of Chris Stapleton — showed off her baby bump on the red carpet Wednesday night at the 2017 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, where the country star is nominated for entertainer of the year, male vocalist of the year (which he won in 2016) and album of the year.

The mom-to-be looked stunning in a long-sleeved airy dress with an elaborate floral pattern, accessorizing with a gold clutch and letting her long blonde hair fall over her shoulders in soft waves.

Chris looked ready for a fun-filled evening in dark trousers and a matching blazer, blue shirt, brown boots and a cowboy hat.

The couple, who are expecting twins, are already parents to a son and daughter, but have chosen not to publicly reveal their names. Their children were not in attendance at the CMA Awards, where their father is set to perform.

Morgane announced her pregnancy on Oct. 30 — she and the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer’s 10-year wedding anniversary — through an Instagram post.

“14 years, 2 babies, & 2 more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe! You make my whole world go round,” the expectant mother captioned a black-and-white portrait of the couple.

A few fans already knew about their babies on the way before Morgane’s social media post, after Chris, 39, shared the news during his Dallas concert at Starplex Pavilion, according to the Dallas Observer.

“She’s the mother of my two kids, and she’s about to be the mother of two more,” he said.

The 51st CMA Awards will be held at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. The show will air live on ABC.