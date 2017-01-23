The Class of 2017 Arrives! See Target’s New Kids’ Clothing Collection – Designed by Kids Themselves!

Just in time for the new year, Target is launching a new clothing collection for youngsters. But this time, the kids’ themselves were the minds behind the materials.

Part of an exclusive kids’ apparel brand titled Art Class, the limited-edition line — called The Class of 2017 — was co-designed by a group of 10 creative kids with varying interests and hobbies.

And the designers talked exclusively to PEOPLE about what it was like creating for the line.

“It was amazing to work with Target’s designers one-on-one and have a say in every aspect of the T-shirt and hoodie that I created,” says YouTube star Johnny Orlando, 13. “I chose the color and fabric for both as well sketched the designs for each item.”

Most items are under $20, and featured everyday pieces for kids such as joggers, track jackets, tie-dye denim, hoodies and jersey dresses.

“I love ripped clothing, so I incorporated that into my hoodie,” Orlando says. “I like T-shirts that have folded sleeves, so I made sure the piece I created for the Art Class collection had those and that they were sewn to the shirt so it would always look fresh.”

He adds, “I also put a small pocket on the front of the T-shirt with an ’03’ on it because that is my birth year!”

“A lot of retailers try to appeal to kids our age by trying to tell us what to buy and what’s cool. Target ‘out innovated’ those retailers who try to tell us what is fashionable — they actually asked us to tell them!” tech guru Mercer Henderson, 14, tells PEOPLE.

Adds Henderson, who designed shorts and a T-shirt for the collection, “I have a tech company — I know how important it is to keep innovating and getting input from your audience.”

The Class of 2017 collection, aimed at boys and girls ages 4 to 12, is now available on Target.com and in Target stores,