Surprise! Claire Danes is expecting another child.

The 39-year-old actress — who is already mom to 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher with husband Hugh Dancy — announced on The Howard Stern Show Wednesday that she’s “seriously preggo.”

“I’m deep into my second trimester,” she confessed, admitting that this was her official announcement.

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy Neilson Barnard/Getty

The topic came up while discussing Danes doing a nude scene in Homeland, and Stern said he would be self-conscious about his body in that position.

“Was this planned or are we having a surprise?” Stern asked.

“Yeah, this was planned,” she replied. “We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.”