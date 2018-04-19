Claire Danes Hid Her Pregnancy While Filming Homeland and Couldn't Stop Falling Asleep

Claire Danes wasn’t just keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans — she was also hiding it from her Homeland costars!

The 39-year-old actress, who is already mom to 5-year-old son Cyrus Michael Christopher with husband Hugh Dancy, dropped the surprise news that she is expecting her second child on Wednesday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show.

But it was during a visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later that day, that Danes revealed she even kept the cast and crew of her hit Showtime series in the dark during the early days of her pregnancy. But being secretive wasn’t always easy.

“I was filming during the first trimester which is kind of my least favorite phase because you just feel horrible,” Danes told Fallon. “You feel just rotten and you’re not allowed to say why.”

Exhaustion was the biggest problem Danes had to combat while the cameras were rolling.

“I was filming quite a lot but just inadvertently falling asleep all the time. And it was embarrassing,” she admitted.

One particular nap still has Danes feeling regret. “I face-planted onto this crocheted bag in-between takes,” she recalled. “It was time for my close up … and I sit up and I have this crocheted indentation on the side of my face. It looked like I had third-degree burns.”

“It was intense!” she continued. “And they were massaging my face, they had to take out the blow dryer. I halted production for a good half an hour. I just felt like an idiot. I was like, ‘No, I wasn’t up on a coke binge all night.’ Your body’s going through a lot!”

Danes is past that point now, of course. “I’m feeling good,” she gushed. “I’m in the cruisy second trimeter period.”

“It’s just chilling in there,” she added, of her baby-to-be. “It gets a little excited when I have a chocolate bar. It’s moving and kicking. I love that part. It’s like a firework show. And a little creepy. It’s like an alien being in there! I’m cohabiting!”

Still, no matter how good she’s feeling, there are still moments her pregnancy makes it that much more challenging to do her job. Like during a recent Additional Dialogue Recording session for Homeland where she was asked to mimic some “pretty intense breathing.”

“I just did a looping session and I was doing a lot of breathing and the baby did not like it,” she said. “It’s like, ‘I need two things from you and you are not providing one central thing! Oxygen would be nice right about now!’ I was like, ‘This is hazardous to the life growing inside of me!’ ”

Danes and Dancy, 42, have been married since 2009.

On The Howard Stern Show, she told the radio host that she and Dancy had been hoping to expand their family. “This was planned,” she said. “We’ve been wanting another kid for a while, and it happened.”