Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Are Sure George Clooney Will Be an ‘Amazing’ Dad: ‘He Doesn’t Need Advice’

We can add Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber to the long list of stars who are absolutely sure that pal George Clooney will make a great father — but his twins may have potty mouths!

The couple gushed about their longtime friends Clooney and Amal to PEOPLE on Thursday at Umami Burger’s latest artist series collaboration in Santa Monica, California.

“George has always been so great with our kids that he doesn’t need advice,” Gerber, 54, said. “He is going to be an amazing dad, Amal is going to be an incredible mother.”



PEOPLE confirmed in February that Clooney and Amal are expecting twins.

George Clooney Speaks Out for the First Time on Becoming a Father: ‘It’s Going to Be an Adventure’

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

Gerber and Crawford, 51, are already experienced parents, sharing two children, Kaia, 15, and 17-year-old Presley. Gerber said the children have known Clooney “since they were born.”

From Coinage: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

“He hasn’t asked for advice and I don’t think he needs any,” Gerber said. “He’s just going to do it his way, and it will be the right way.”

Crawford opened up about her kids’ relationship with the actor, noting that she and Gerber used to make their children put a dollar in a jar each time they said a curse word.

“So, George would just give them a hundred bucks at the beginning of the trip,” Crawford said.

Gerber chimed in: “He’d be like, ‘Let me just get this out of the way! Here’s a hundred bucks!’ ”

“His kids might be well-versed in cursing, but I’m sure Amal will temper that,” Crawford continued.