Cheers to That! Cindy Crawford Makes George Clooney’s Dreams Come True After He Jokes About Twins’ Names

George and Amal Clooney‘s twins aren’t due until summer, but Cindy Crawford‘s already got one baby-shower gift checked off her list.

The model and actress shared Thursday on Instagram that she’s had two very special onesies made, holding them up for the camera. One says “Casa” and the other “Migos” — a nod to the actor joking Tuesday about not being allowed to name his kids after his tequila company Casamigos.

“Hey, @RandeGerber — think I got the perfect baby gift for the Clooneys!” Crawford, 51, captioned the hilarious moment, addressing husband and Casamigos co-founder Rande Gerber.

George, 55, spoke with Entertainment Tonight while promoting his new film Suburbicon at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, joking that human-rights attorney Amal, 39, put her foot down when it came to his moniker suggestions.

“My wife says I can’t name them Casa and Amigos. That’s the one thing I’m not allowed to do,” he said of Amal, 39, adding, “It was just a thought. I mean, you know, it’s a family business.”

The veteran actor told Extra on Tuesday that he was readying himself for fatherhood in three ways: supporting his wife, making tea and being informed about swaddling.

“I know swaddling,” the dad-to-be said. “I know what I’m in for.”

Crawford and Gerber, 54, shared with PEOPLE earlier this month that although the Clooneys will be first-time parents, they’re going to be naturals and don’t really need advice from their pals (Crawford and Gerber are parents to daughter Kaia Jordan, 15, and son Presley Walker, 17).

“George has always been so great with our kids that he doesn’t need advice,” Gerber said. “He is going to be an amazing dad, Amal is going to be an incredible mother.”

Continued the entrepreneur and businessman, “He hasn’t asked for advice and I don’t think he needs any. He’s just going to do it his way, and it will be the right way.”