Ciara Says Since Becoming a Mom of 2, She Can Throw Together a 'Fresh' Outfit in 5 Minutes

Ciara has adopted a whole new attitude about fashion since giving birth to her second child.

Although the singer hasn’t had as much time on her hands since she and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed their 10-month-old daughter Sienna Princess, she’s learned that sometimes the key to putting together a good outfit is to literally not have time to overthink it.

“I think there’s something kind of cool to me not having much time,” she told PEOPLE as she announced she had just been named the brand ambassador for Pandora Jewelry’s Radiant Shine, 18 karat gold-plated sterling silver jewelry collection.

“It kind of makes my fashion choices, I think better because you end up whooping things together and end up discovering something really cool,” adds Ciara, who is also mom to 3½-year-old son Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

Ciara and daughter Sienna TraceMeShot by Russell Wilson

Ciara and son Future Source: Ciara Instagram

RELATED: Meet Sienna Princess! Ciara Introduces 9-Month-Old Daughter in Snap Taken by Dad Russell Wilson

And just how long does it take the mom of two to get ready these days?

“Oh my gosh, getting ready, I can whoop up a fresh look in like five minutes!” she exclaims, although she’s quick to add that sometimes she had to plan her outfits ahead of time “because you’re like, ‘If I don’t think about this then I really don’t know what may happen.’ ”

Ciara explains that thanks to her “post-pregnancy brain,” when her “brain is active and pumping, I’m like, ‘What am I gonna wear tomorrow, what am I gonna wear tomorrow?’ before I go to bed.”

“Then I think about some pieces and I just go in the closet and [go] for it. It works out,” she adds.

Daddy and SiSi. To Sweet 😍 pic.twitter.com/e7pbwgBVi7 — Ciara (@ciara) February 19, 2018

For more coverage, follow our babies magazine on Flipboard.

The 32-year-old “Goodies” songstress also reveals to PEOPLE that she’ll be coming out with new music — some of which was recorded while she was pregnant with Sienna.

“I am super excited,” Ciara says. “I feel like a little kid all over again, like when I made my first album. I just remember that giddy feeling when I was putting out my first song to radio and I have that feeling all over again.”

“It’s been so much fun making that record,” she continues. “I started making a little bit of it before I gave birth to Sienna and I was dancing around, my big belly and all. It’s just been really special so I can’t wait for the time to share it with the fans.”

Ciara and son Future Ciara/Instagram

RELATED: Ciara Shares Adorable Snap of Daughter Sienna with Husband Russell Wilson: ‘Daddy and SiSi’

Ciara goes on to explain how inspired she felt throughout her pregnancy, “especially knowing that I was having a little girl.”

“I could honestly say that [pregnancy] is probably the times you feel most inspired and especially knowing that I was having a little girl I think there was just extra fire beneath my feet,” she says.

“I felt like I want to turn it up! Like I am gonna turn it up for her because I want her to know that as a young woman, young girl in this world, that she can do all she puts her mind to, and I think as a mom you gotta have fearlessness in you,” Ciara adds. “You gotta be able to take risks and to not be afraid so she can know that she can take a risk and not be afraid and really pursue her dreams.”