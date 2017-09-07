Ciara Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Welcoming Daughter with Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara walked the red carpet Wednesday, for her first appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Sienna Princess, in April.

The singer, 31, attended the Tom Ford runway presentation on the first day of New York Fashion Week, wearing a black sleeveless dress that featured a halter neckline and satin detailing.

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson, who married in July 2016, announced the birth of their first child with a joint Instagram post on April 28. Their bouncing baby girl was born at 7:13 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighing in at 7 lbs., 13 oz.

Sienna is the first child for the Seattle Seahawks quarterback. Ciara is also mom to 3-year-old son Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Though Ciara and Wilson have been sharing many photos together since Sienna’s birth, Wednesday’s event was her first red carpet post-pregnancy. The mother of two was last photographed with her baby bump at Elton John‘s post-Oscar party in late February.

Also at the Tom Ford show were Cindy Crawford, Julianne Moore, Anna Wintour, Karlie Kloss, Helena Christensen, Liev Schreiber, and Chaka Khan as well as Kim Kardashian West, who made her first public appearance following the news that she is expecting her third child via a surrogate.