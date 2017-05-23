Future Is 3! Ciara Celebrates Son’s Third Birthday with Spooky Monster-Themed Bash

It may not be Halloween yet, but Future Zahir still had a frightening good time this weekend!

The son of Ciara and her ex, rapper Future, celebrated turning 3 with a monster mash — er, bash — modeled after the animated movie Hotel Transylvania 2, along with face painting (the birthday boy’s first ever!), hula hoops, a bounce house and more.

For the occasion, Future was decked out in a black-and-white outfit that seemed a clear nod to a skeleton, complete with matching makeup that showed off his face “stitches.”

A balloon artist seemed to be on hand for the festivities, as there were multiple photos of Future handling inflatable creations — including a “motorcycle,” which he and other youngsters used to race around the yard as stepdad Russell Wilson took a video.

“The Birthday Party continues & the race is on!” the Seattle Seahawks quarterback, 28, captioned a clip of Future and a pal having a friendly match.

The crown jewel of the celebration (aside from Future himself, of course)? A two-tiered, elaborately decorated Hotel Transylvania 2-themed cake, featuring multiple figurines of characters from the movie and a big number “3” on top.

“Surrounded By So Much Love! We Love You Sooo Much. #Birthday Love. 🎈❤️🎂” Ciara, 31, wrote alongside a video of party guests singing “Happy Birthday” to her older child around his chilling confection.

Future’s big milestone and weekend of fun comes three weeks after his baby sister Sienna Princess made her entrance into the world.

Although the new parents have yet to share a photo of their first child together, they both used Instagram to announce her birth, posting a snap of the singer gazing out into the ocean.

“Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm,” both Wilson and Ciara captioned their respective posts. “We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”