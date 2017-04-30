Ciara Shares Video Filmed Before Daughter’s Arrival: ‘You Bring Us Peace’

Ciara and Russell Wilson‘s baby daughter Sienna Princess was born on Friday, and on Sunday the singer has posted a gorgeous black-and-white video she had filmed prior to her arrival.

The 31-year-old singer shared the intimate clip on Instagram, writing “You Bring Us Peace ❤️.”

The video featured Ciara and Wilson, 28, swinging on the beach, walking hand-in-hand and Wilson posing his still-pregnant wife for photos. The pair are dressed in breezy clothing, and Wilson is seen putting his hand on her tummy.

When announcing their baby’s birth, Ciara and Wilson had both posted a touching photo, which appears to be from this video’s session, dedicated to Sienna.

They wrote, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy ❤️.”

Throughout her pregnancy, Ciara has been sharing snaps of her growing baby bump in everything from little black dresses to nothing but her Calvins. On April 20, she posed outdoors on a court in a form-fitting black dress and platform sneakers.

“Mamma Can Still Drop It Low,” she captioned one snap of herself crouching down.