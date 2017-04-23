Ready to Pop! Ciara Shares New Baby Bump Photos

Ciara is clearly feeling that pre-baby glow!

The singer, 31, shared new photos of her growing baby bump on Sunday.

One picture showed Ciara beaming in black-and-white image while wearing a breezy polka dot sundress, her hands grazing her tummy. She also posted a photo gazing downward, as well as a snap of her black Yves Saint Laurent slide shoes, captioning, “Sunday Vibes.. ❤️.”

On Thursday, she shared another baby body photo on social media, opting for a more curve-hugging black midi dress with ruched sides.

The expectant mom posed on what looked like a tennis court in sky-high platform sneakers.

She teased of her photo, “Truly A Balancing Game In These #Gucci Stacks & This Big Belly!”

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are prepping for their baby’s impending arrival, with the Seahawks star, 28, recently telling PEOPLE, “It’s going to be a blessing for sure. To be able to embrace what’s coming soon is going to be great.”

Ciara is already mother to 2½-year-old son Future Zahir from her previous relationship with rapper Future.