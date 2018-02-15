Sienna Princess has made her debut.

The 9-month-old daughter of singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was featured Thursday in her first public reveal alongside her mom.

Ciara is also mom to son Future Zahir, 3½,

Appearing on the TraceMe app, the clip includes behind-the-scenes footage from a mommy-and-me shoot photographed by Wilson.

“I’m so excited to be opening up my world to you on TraceMe,” Ciara told fans. “You guys know that I tend to be private with a lot of things, but with TraceMe I can have a genuine, unfiltered connection with you all.”

“My motivation for this was to give back for all of your support throughout the years,” adds the 32-year-old. “We now have a special place where you can get to know more about me, and see all the fun things that go on with my music, my family, my fashion and so much more.”

Ciara and daughter Sienna TraceMeShot by Russell Wilson

Ciara is the second celebrity to be featured on the TraceMe app, which allows fans to go inside the worlds of their favorite personalities in sports, entertainment and more.

The “Goodies” songstress’ appearance on the app comes as she launches Real Talk, going “off the record” to share details with her fans including never-before-seen performance tidbits, dance content and her strategies in balancing work and family life.

The spouses married in July 2016, and welcomed Sienna on April 28. She was born at 7:13 p.m. in Los Angeles, weighing in at 7 lbs., 13 oz.

Ciara and Wilson, 29, both posted a touching photo announcing her birth, writing, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy.”