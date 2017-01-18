A Very Pregnant Ciara Steps Out in Beverly Hills with Hubby Russell Wilson

It may be the end of football season for Russell Wilson, but it’s almost the start of parenthood for him and wife Ciara.

The couple, who are expecting their first child in March, were spotted together in Beverly Hills on Tuesday, following his Seattle Seahawks’ 36-20 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional round on Saturday.

The game took on a little extra significance when Ciara’s ex-fiancé, rapper Future, showed up on the sidelines to cheer on his hometown Falcons.

Wilson, 28, and Ciara, 31, were seen leaving The Montage Hotel after breakfast together. The mother of one showed off her beaming smile and sported a black T-shirt dress that hugged her growing baby bump.

The Seahawks are now out of Super Bowl contention, but his recent loss on the field didn’t stop the father-to-be from gushing about his pregnant wife.

On Monday, Wilson dedicated a sweet post to the singer writing, “I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you.”

The pair, who wed in July, announced the pregnancy in October. Ciara is already mom to 2-year-old son Future Zahir with Future.