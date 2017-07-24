Baby’s First Slide! See Ciara Ride Down the Great Wall of China with 3-Month-Old Daughter Strapped to Her Chest

“1, 2” slide!

Ciara and her family had the ride of their lives recently during a visit to China, where she, her 3-year-old son Future Zahir, husband Russell Wilson and their daughter Sienna Princess slid down a toboggan at the Great Wall of China.

In the accompanying video shared to Ciara’s Instagram account Sunday, Wilson and Future are riding in a toboggan in back, while the singer holds her 3-month-old daughter close in a baby carrier while riding in the front toboggan.

“I wish I could put into words how fun this was!” Ciara, 31, captioned the clip of the family’s memorable journey, calling the experience “unreal.”

I wish I could put into words how fun this was! Going down in the toboggan at the #GreatWallOfChina with my family. @DangeRussWilson Unreal! ❤️ A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Me n' My Beh Beh. #GreatWallOfChina A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 23, 2017 at 1:24pm PDT

Touchdown!!! 达阵 #GreatWall #China @Seahawks A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 21, 2017 at 8:19pm PDT

The family had a ball during their overseas visit. Between the Seattle Seahawks quarterback’s work commitments, the couple took Future to Shanghai Disneyland — and posed for photos with characters like Spider-Man and Mickey Mouse.

“Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand,” Ciara captioned a magical photo gallery from her trip to the park with Future and Wilson, 28.

Unforgettable Times With My Family In Shanghai! #DisneyLand A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 20, 2017 at 6:23pm PDT

On top of the world! #GreatWallOfChina Thanks @Nike A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 20, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

Rocking our 旗袍 Qi Pao & 唐装 Tang Zhuang! What an incredible experience! Traditional Chinese Fashion is Amazingly Beautiful! #China A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jul 22, 2017 at 4:19pm PDT

While the family was on vacation, Future was making his modeling debut back in the United States as his first photos from a Gap Kids back-to-school ad campaign were released.

“Waking up in Beijing to see my little nugget on the front page of Gap.com! Holding back these happy tears!” Ciara wrote alongside one pro snap from the shoot.

“I’m so proud. Future Zahir has booked his first commercial campaign with #GapKids!” she added. “I’m honestly speechless….Dreams Do Come True! #Back2School“