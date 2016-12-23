Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in Calvin Klein Undies

Three’s company: Calvin, Ciara and baby Wilson.

The singer showed off her pregnancy curves in a new ad for Calvin Klein posted to Twitter on Friday, donning only a matching set of the iconic brand’s undergarments.

Ciara, 31, partially covered up the cheeky underwear with a pair of denim overalls, but her baby bump still took center stage.

“Loved working with @CalvinKlein on this special project! #mycalvins #ad,” she wrote.

She also showed off the look on Snapchat, posing and telling watchers the same message.

The baby is the first for Ciara and husband Russell Wilson. She also has a son, Future Zahir, 2½, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

The brand’s #mycalvins campaign previously featured Justin Bieber and Kendall Jenner in ads rocking similar sets of underwear.

In November, Ciara said she was “feeling great” after the early months of her pregnancy were categorized by morning sickness.

She said, “You gotta totally push through it and be strong. When I’m working I don’t feel anything at all. I forget there’s a baby in my stomach. When I’m working, my adrenaline keeps me going, and I feel good.”