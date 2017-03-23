Oh, Baby (Bump)! Pregnant Ciara Glows During Makeup-Free Date Night with Russell Wilson

Ciara is continuing to embrace the fresh-faced look that’s become a go-to in the final months of her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be showed off her glow and went makeup-free for a date night out in Los Angeles with husband Russell Wilson on Wednesday.

Hitting high-end Chinese eatery Mr Chow, Ciara, 31, wore a bodycon black dress with over-the-knee black boots and a white duster. Her hair hung in loose waves and was parted at the center.

Ciara opted for a similar look last month when the expectant parents attended The 2017 MAKERS Conference Day 3 at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.

This will be the first child for Wilson, 28. Ciara – who wed the NFL star in July 2016 – is already mom to a little boy: 2-year-old Future Zahir, her son from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar earlier this month, Ciara said of growing her family, “I’m just super excited about this time in my life.”

She added, “Like, oh my gosh, I can see my son running around, and soon it’s going to be two of these creatures running around! Our hands will be full of non-stop action.”