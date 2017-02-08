Pregnant Ciara Shows Off Baby Bump (and Goes Make-Up Free!) During Event with Russell Wilson

Ciara is 1,2 stepping along the step and repeat with her blooming baby belly.

The singer and her husband, Russell Wilson, attended The 2017 MAKERS Conference Day 3 at Terranea Resort on Wednesday in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, where they couldn’t help but show off their happiness of expecting their first child together.

The fresh-faced singer glowed in an all-white look with her growing bump perfectly visible, while the Seattle Seahawks quarterback opted for a white button-down shirt with a blue flower-printed vest and dark slacks.

No Greater Blessing Than Having Family. We're Proud Of You @Dangerusswilson ❤ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 14, 2017 at 7:26pm PST

While the anticipation of their baby on the way is no secret, the couple is choosing to keep the due date and name under wraps because they “want to make it special.”

“We do have a name picked out,” Wilson recently told Extra‘s Mario Lopez. “It will be a good one.”

Ciara is already mom to 2-year-old son Future Zahir with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.