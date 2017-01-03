Bump Life! Ciara Posts New Snaps of Her Baby Belly – Including One Sweet Family Photo

Ciara‘s baby bump is too cute for words.

The expectant singer, 31, has taken to Instagram to share some new photos of her growing belly just in time for the new year.

“And Now We’re Talking To #2017 … ” she captioned a recent black-and-white shot of herself, husband Russell Wilson and her 2½-year-old son Future Zahir.

On Sunday, she shared a photo of herself from the stands of a Seattle Seahawks game, the football field reflected in her sunglasses as she sported a “3” jersey to support her quarterback husband.

“1st Selfie Of The #NewYear,” Ciara captioned the smiley shot. “#GoHawks.”

Another snap posted Monday showed the singer lounging in bed, wearing a form-fitting, long-sleeved black top that accentuated her growing bump perfectly.

“Good Morning,” she wrote next to the kissing-face photo, adding the appropriate matching emoji.

Ciara has been generous with sharing photos of her pregnancy since announcing she was expecting her second child on her birthday in October.

In November, she made husband Wilson’s birthday special too — by doing “a little dance” atop a snowy mountain in honor of his 28th year.

The “Goodies” songstress is also the star of a new Calvin Klein ad, as evidenced by a snap she shared to her Instagram account in which she is outfitted in overalls and the brand’s signature undies.