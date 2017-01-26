Baby’s Gotta Eat! Pregnant Ciara Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her Bump During Night Out with Friends

Baby bump alert!

On Wednesday, expectant singer Ciara was spotted dining out with friends at Madeo Italian restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

The fashionable mom-to-be, 31, was outfitted in an all-black ensemble: black pants, blazer and a belly-hugging shirt. She accessorized with black boots, a simple choker and a delicate cross necklace.

The singer and husband Russell Wilson were spotted last week leaving The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, after a breakfast date.

Ciara was all smiles under black sunglasses, in a long black T-shirt that showed off her growing baby belly. She kept her long locks loose over her shoulders, adding a bit of pizzazz with studded, fringed sandals.

This will be the first child for the “1, 2 Step” songstress and Wilson, 28. Ciara also has a 2½-year-old son named Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Good Morning 😘 A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Ciara has been sharing snaps of her blossoming bump on social media since the couple announced they were expecting on her birthday in October.

“And Now We’re Talking To #2017 … ” she captioned an adorable family snap earlier this month of the family of three, where little Future is talking to his brother or sister through his mom’s belly.