Baby Bumps

Baby’s Gotta Eat! Pregnant Ciara Is All Smiles While Showing Off Her Bump During Night Out with Friends

By @wordswithjen

Posted on

Mega Agency

Baby bump alert!

On Wednesday, expectant singer Ciara was spotted dining out with friends at Madeo Italian restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

The fashionable mom-to-be, 31, was outfitted in an all-black ensemble: black pants, blazer and a belly-hugging shirt. She accessorized with black boots, a simple choker and a delicate cross necklace.

The singer and husband Russell Wilson were spotted last week leaving The Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, after a breakfast date.

Ciara was all smiles under black sunglasses, in a long black T-shirt that showed off her growing baby belly. She kept her long locks loose over her shoulders, adding a bit of pizzazz with studded, fringed sandals.

This will be the first child for the “1, 2 Step” songstress and Wilson, 28. Ciara also has a 2½-year-old son named Future Zahir, from a previous relationship with rapper Future.

Good Morning 😘

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Ciara has been sharing snaps of her blossoming bump on social media since the couple announced they were expecting on her birthday in October.

“And Now We’re Talking To #2017 … ” she captioned an adorable family snap earlier this month of the family of three, where little Future is talking to his brother or sister through his mom’s belly.