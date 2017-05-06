Ciara Shares Photo of Her Family’s Hospital Bracelets 1 Week After Welcoming Daughter Sienna

Ciara shared a black-and-white image of hospital bracelets one week after she announced the birth of her daughter Sienna Princess with husband and NFL star Russell Wilson.

The singer posted the tender, caption-less moment to her Twitter and Instagram, tagging Wilson, 28. A bracelet labelled “Big Brother” is prominent, presumably belonging to Ciara’s son with rapper Future, Future Zahir, who turns 3 in May.

Last week, the 31-year-old shared another commemorative post on Instagram after Sienna’s arrival.

Captioned, “You Bring Us Peace ❤️,” the clip featured Ciara and Wilson swinging on the beach, walking hand-in-hand and Wilson posing his still-pregnant wife for photos. The pair are dressed in breezy clothing, and Wilson is seen putting his hand on her tummy.

When it had come time to announce their baby’s birth, both parents posted a touching photo, which appears to be from this video’s session, dedicated to Sienna.

They wrote, “Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy. 7:03 pm 7 lbs 13 oz. 4.28.2017 Photo By Daddy ❤️.”