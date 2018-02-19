Ciara Shares Adorable Snap of Daughter Sienna with Husband Russell Wilson: 'Daddy and SiSi'

Russell Wilson is one proud papa.

In a new photo shared to social media by wife Ciara, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback couldn’t contain his grin as he held the couple’s 9-month-old daughter, Sienna Princess, close.

The adorable baby girl is the spitting image of her dad, and was dressed in star-patterned pajamas for the candid moment.

“Daddy and SiSi. [Too] Sweet 😍,” Ciara, 32, wrote alongside the snap.

Daddy and SiSi. To Sweet 😍 pic.twitter.com/e7pbwgBVi7 — Ciara (@ciara) February 19, 2018

Sierra’s appearance on her mom’s Twitter and Instagram accounts comes four days after she made her photographic debut on the TraceMe app.

The baby girl appeared alongside Ciara and big brother Future Zahir — the “1, 2 Step” singer’s 3½-year-old son with ex Future.

“I’m so excited to be opening up my world to you on TraceMe,” Ciara told fans. “You guys know that I tend to be private with a lot of things, but with TraceMe I can have a genuine, unfiltered connection with you all.”

Ciara and daughter Sienna TraceMeShot by Russell Wilson

While Sienna’s super-cute visage has just recently been revealed to the public, she is already quite the world traveler — and has been since she was only 3 months old!

In July, Sienna joined her parents and brother on a toboggan ride down the Great Wall of China, strapped snugly to her mother’s chest for the duration of the experience.

“I wish I could put into words how fun this was!” Ciara captioned the clip.